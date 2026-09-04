Poll Finds Huge Number of Voters Want Answers on Natalie Harp

Americans are itching to know more about Natalie Harp.

A new poll from the Daily Mail/JL Partners found that 42 percent of Americans believe more questions need to be answered about the 35-year-old assistant’s role in Donald Trump’s White House.

Only 22 percent said they were satisfied with what they already knew, while 36 percent said they were unsure.

Split along party lines, Republicans were less curious about Harp’s presence, with only 29 percent wanting answers, while 58 percent of Democrats wanted to learn more about the president’s “human printer.”

Harp makes $150,000 a year in her role as the president's special and executive assistant. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Among independents, 37 percent sought more answers about Harp’s role, while 17 percent were satisfied.

The Daily Mail reported that the poll surveyed over 1,000 registered voters online between Aug. 28 and Aug. 31 and had a margin of error of 3.1 percent.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Harp, Trump’s executive and special assistant, has raised eyebrows in recent months because of her intense devotion and close proximity to the president 45 years her senior.

In letters first revealed in full by the Daily Beast, Harp called Trump her “Guardian and Protector” and said that she never wants to let him down.

Wherever Trump is, Harp is not far behind. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The president’s blonde companion is nearly always in tow, whether he’s on the golf course or in the Oval Office.

Republican Senator Ted Cruz said on the PBD Podcast that Harp was even the one to break the news to Trump when former trillionaire Elon Musk “tweeted that he was on the Epstein list.”

Musk said that Trump “is in the Epstein files” in a post on X last year that rocked the White House. He later added, “Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out.”

The Texas senator explained that since Trump is not on social media himself, it was up to his “human printer” to inform him with a physical printout of Musk’s tweet.

Elon Musk accused President Donald Trump of being in the Epstein files in June 2025. Screenshot/Elon Musk/X

“So what happens when something gets tweeted is [it’s] printed out. Natalie comes in, printed on a piece of paper, and hands it to him. And he literally reads that tweet,” Cruz explained.

That, he said, is when the president flew off the handle.

“I’m sitting in the Oval, and his knuckles turn white. I don’t know what it is yet. I mean, he shows it to us,” Cruz said. “And he was so pissed.”