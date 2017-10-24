Poll: Nearly 25% of Troops Report Seeing White Nationalism in Military

CHEAT SHEET
In a Military Times poll of more than 1,000 active-duty troops, nearly one in four said they had seen white nationalism in the military. Forty-two percent of non-white respondents said they had personally experienced white nationalism in the military, as opposed to only 18 percent of white respondents. Thirty percent of all respondents said white nationalists posed a significant threat to national security, more than Syria, which only 27 percent of respondents described as a national security threat. Nearly 5 percent of respondents wrote comments complaining that groups like Black Lives Matter should have been included as national security threats, the Military Times reported.