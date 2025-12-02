Pope Leo Demands Trump Find ‘Another Way’ on Key Policy

Pope Leo XIV is demanding President Donald Trump find “another way” to handle Venezuela after days of veiled threats and rumors of military action.

The pontiff urged the president to find a way besides violence to achieve America’s goals—supposedly to curb the drug trade—in the South American country.

“It seems there is the possibility that there may be some activity, even an operation to invade Venezuelan territory,” Leo told reporters aboard a flight home from Lebanon on Tuesday. “I truly believe that it is better to look for ways of dialogue, maybe pressure, including economic pressure, but looking another way to change, if that is what they want to do in the United States.”

Pope Leo XIV, the first American-born pontiff, has also criticized President Donald Trump’s migrant crackdown. Stefano Costantino/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Trump, 79, accidentally confirmed over the weekend that he spoke by phone with his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolás Maduro. Details of the call remain murky, but reports say Trump ordered the 63-year-old authoritarian leader to relinquish power—something the leader refused to do.

Leo, who served as a priest in Peru for decades, said the Catholic Church is actively trying to ease tensions.

Pope Leo XIV has met in person with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, but not with President Donald Trump. Simone Risoluti/Vatican Media via Getty Images

“In these situations, it is the people who suffer, not the authorities,” he said.

Under Trump, the U.S. military has carried out multiple strikes on suspected drug-trafficking boats in the Caribbean and Pacific, killing at least 83 people.

Critics have described the attacks as extrajudicial murders, particularly a pair of strikes on Sept. 2—the latter of which was to eliminate survivors of the first blow.

Leo, 70, further suggested that Trump should “seek dialogue, including economic pressure” before resorting to violence.