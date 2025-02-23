Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
World
Pope Francis Gives Health Update From Hospital Bed
PRAYERS FOR POPE
The 88-year-old pope addressed his health in a written message of his regular Angelus prayer.
Jackie Salo
Deputy Executive Editor
Updated
Feb. 23 2025
9:26AM EST
/
Published
Feb. 23 2025
8:58AM EST
FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images
Jackie Salo
Deputy Executive Editor
jackie.salo@thedailybeast.com
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
Dolly Parton Calls Out Indiana Gov Over Plan to Dump Her Imagination Library
Nandika Chatterjee
Politics
Trump ‘Coming After California’ in Plan to Sell Nancy Pelosi Building
Liam Archacki
exclusive
Donald Trump Shades Musk: ‘What the F*** Is Wrong With Him?’
David Gardner
Politics
Airbnb Hosts Ditch Platform as Billionaire Co-Founder Joins Elon Musk’s DOGE
Josh Fiallo
Media
Joe Rogan Fans Respond After He Loses Top Podcast Spot
Amethyst Martinez