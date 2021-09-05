CHEAT SHEET
Pope Francis Pleads: Welcome Afghan Refugees
In a public appearance at St. Peter’s Square on Sunday, Pope Francis urged countries to protect and welcome those seeking a better life with open arms. “In these tumultuous moments, in which Afghans are seeking refuge, I pray for the most vulnerable among them, I pray so that many countries welcome and protect all those seeking a new life,” the pontiff said. Despite avoiding naming the Taliban directly, the Pope emphasized the importance of education, which many Afghan women fear the Taliban will take away. Francis expressed hope that Afghans will be able to “live with dignity, in peace, in brotherhood with their neighbors.”