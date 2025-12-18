Pope Pushes Out Trump’s Favorite Bishop

Pope Leo is replacing pro–Trump Cardinal Timothy Dolan as New York’s archbishop in a major shake-up of the Catholic Church in the U.S.

The first-ever American pope has accepted the resignation of Dolan, a prominent figure known for engaging in culture wars, and has appointed the relatively unknown Illinois-based Bishop Ronald Hicks in his place.

Replacing Dolan as leader of the nation’s second-largest Catholic diocese marks a potentially seismic shift in the direction Pope Leo wants to take the Church.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan leading a prayer during Donald Trump’s second inauguration. Saul Loeb/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Dolan has earned a reputation as an eager Trump supporter, with regular appearances on the pro-Trump Fox News and prayer appearances at both of the president’s inaugurations. He appeared alongside Trump at a Catholic Charities fundraiser last year, and referred to slain MAGA commentator Charlie Kirk as “a modern-day Saint Paul” in the wake of his September killing.

Trump, likewise, is such a fan of Dolan that he appeared to suggest the cardinal could be the next pope following the death of Pope Francis in April, though he also floated himself as a candidate to head the Catholic Church.

“I must say, we have a cardinal that happens to be out of a place called New York who’s very good, so we’ll see what happens,” Trump said at the time.

Pope Leo XIV seemingly wants New York to move away from Cardinal Timothy Dolan's culture-war conservatism. ALBERTO PIZZOLI/Alberto Pizzoli/AFP via Getty Images

By contrast, Hicks, 58, currently the bishop of the Diocese of Joliet in Illinois, is viewed as a more moderate figure who has largely avoided weighing in on political issues. As noted by The New York Times, Hicks and Pope Leo grew up just a few blocks from each other in Chicago’s south suburbs, and both have missionary backgrounds in Spanish-speaking countries.

Dolan’s departure also comes as Pope Leo has become increasingly critical of Trump’s “inhuman” hardline immigration policies. Earlier this month, the pope also urged Trump to “find another way” to dealing with Venezuela rather than potentially waging war.

“I believe the message from Leo is that he wants an archbishop of New York who can be less identified with one political party, with one platform, with one trench in this situation of polarization,” Massimo Faggioli, a professor of ecclesiology at Trinity College Dublin, told The Washington Post.

Bishop Ronald Hicks has led the Diocese of Joliet in Illinois since Pope Francis appointed him in 2020. Diocese of Joliet

“Hicks is not a woke liberal, for sure, but he is very different from Dolan, whose instincts were to very openly justify and excuse President Trump,” Faggioli added. “I don’t think that’s going to continue, honestly. This is a sign of change.”

Cardinal Dolan offered to resign in February upon turning 75, the age at which all bishops are required to submit their resignation to the pope. While cardinals often continue serving until the mandatory retirement age of 80, Pope Leo accepted Dolan’s resignation, with Bishop Hicks scheduled to be installed as New York’s next archbishop on Feb. 6.

In an interview with Vatican News, Hicks outlined his hopes for the church in the U.S.