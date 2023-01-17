Porn Audio Hilariously Interrupts Live BBC Broadcast
‘WASN’T EXPECTING THAT!’
A YouTuber claimed credit for an elaborate prank that resulted in porn sounds playing live on the BBC’s pre-match coverage of an FA Cup match on Tuesday evening. The noise, a popular prank in Brazil that features a woman moaning, was apparently played through a cellphone that was taped and hidden somewhere on the network’s set. YouTuber Daniel Jarvis insisted he was the culprit, streaming the broadcast and laughing as his plan came to fruition. Presenter Gary Lineker fought back laughter of his own as he tried to navigate the awkward moment, saying, “I don’t know if somebody is sending something on someone’s phone, if it’s a joke. I don’t know whether you heard it at home.” Lineker tweeted a photo of the phone involved just after the incident, saying the “sabotage” was “quite amusing.” The BBC released a statement apologizing to anyone who was offended by the lewd stunt.