Hatchet Man Steals Doughnuts and Is Arrested Mid-Bite

Voodoo Donuts in Portland regularly makes top 10 lists, but they’re not worth going to jail over. One fan apparently disagrees, however—police say he walked into the 24-hour shop in the middle of the night with a hatchet, jumped the counter, and began filling one of the signature pink boxes with the treats. According to the Oregonian, officers summoned to the location found the man a block away, holding the pink box and eating one of the purloined pastries. Christopher James, 40, was booked on a charge of first-degree robbery.