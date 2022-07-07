Potential ‘Serial Criminal’ Arrested After Kidnapped Elderly Woman Found Duct-Taped in His Closet, Police Say
THERE MAY BE MORE
An Alabama man accused of kidnapping an elderly woman who volunteers at her local fire department was arrested in Kentucky on Tuesday, WBRC reports. Betty Cobb, 75, was unloading groceries when Tony White approached her and forced her into his car trunk at knifepoint, Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said. He then drove her to his house, where he bound her with duct tape and placed her in a closet, according to authorities. Cobb, who was described by a volunteer assistant fire chief as “the mom of the fire department,” was found with some cuts six hours after she was reported missing, Wade said. White was caught the next day near a Buc-ee’s exit in Richmond, Kentucky, police said. Officials are now looking into past kidnappings, some as old as 2012, to see if White may be a fitting suspect. “He worked at places, taking care of the elderly and other people. I think there will be other victims. I think this guy is a serial criminal. This ain’t the first time he’s done this,” Wade said.