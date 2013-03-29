Powerball Winner Owes $29K Child Support

CHEAT SHEET
This is one way to come clean. After it was announced that 44-year-old Pedro Quezada had captured the fourth-largest jackpot in history—$338 million—this week, a review of his files uncovered some potential roadblocks to cashing in his chips. Chief among them, the former bodega owner and father of five owes $29,000 in child support. The sheriff’s office in Passaic County, New Jersey, has issued a warrant for Quezada, claiming he is “subject to potential arrest.” Meanwhile, the Dominican Republic native is still celebrating. “My family is a very humble family and we’re going to help each other out,” he said. Enjoy it while it lasts.