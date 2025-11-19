Trump, 79, Launches Self-Soothing Posting Frenzy After Epstein Humiliation

Donald Trump has embarked on a social media blitz to pep himself up after a humiliating defeat in the sordid and long-running saga of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

In the space of a single hour on Wednesday afternoon, the 79-year-old president mustered an impressive thirteen Truth Social posts. Most of the posts were slim on attacks against his opponents and instead replete with praise from others for his perceived achievements.

His spree comes after months of vocal opposition and labelling the push to release the Epstein files a “Democratic Hoax.” The president has failed to pressure both Congress and the Senate into voting against sweeping bipartisan motions to force the release of previously classified investigative files on the Epstein scandal.

Donald Trump/Truth Social

The Epstein Files Transparency Act passed the House Tuesday by an astonishing 427-1 vote, then moved swiftly through the Senate by unanimous consent. It represented a stinging defeat for Trump, who had otherwise attempted to ward off the initiative amid renewed scrutiny of his own relationship with the disgraced financier and late pedophile.

None of the fawning articles linked in the president’s posts on Wednesday were new, with the oldest stretching all the way back to the beginning of August.

Donald Trump/Truth Social

“Academia is Broken. Trump’s University ‘Compact’ Can Help Fix It,” read the headline of one New York Times article, screenshotted in its entirety, shared by the MAGA leader. “Trump’s success in securing hostage releases is a victory for all who cherish peace,” a second opinion piece from The Jerusalem Post ran.

In another post, the president simply included grabs of a series of tweets from almost 20 supporters singing his praises after he delivered a speech at the United Nations headquarters in New York earlier in September.

Donald Trump/Truth Social

That address was marred not only by international backlash to Trump’s rambling and hostile rhetoric, as well as his attacks on green energy initiatives and global migration, but also by an embarrassing technical glitch that saw the president and first lady briefly stuck in the middle of a broken escalator.

Another report from Fox News, dated August 19, covered how Trump’s allies had previously run a concerted campaign to secure the self-anointed “president of peace” this year’s Nobel Peace Prize.