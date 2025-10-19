Trump Takes Ugly Shot at Dem Women: ‘Very Low IQ’

Donald Trump has hit back after more than seven million people turned out to protest his administration by shading the intelligence of his female opponents in the Democratic Party.

“The Democrats are kamikazes right now, they are kamikaze pilots,” the president, who spent Saturday night posting AI videos of himself as a fighter pilot dumping mounds of feces on his detractors, told Fox News Sunday.

“I looked at [Texas Representative] Jasmine Crockett, she’s a very low IQ person. She’s polling ok in the Democratic Party at the moment, I can’t even believe it.”

In almost the same breath, the president also took shots at her Democratic House colleague in New York, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“AOC is… I watched her the other day, it’s like, you gotta be kidding,” he said. “This is not going to make our country great.”

Trump blasted Democratic opponents Jasmine Crockett and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over what he perceives as their lack of intelligence. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Setting aside the long-standing accusations of misogyny against the only U.S. president ever found civilly liable for sexual assault—and who was once caught on tape boasting that it was acceptable to grab women by the genitals—Trump has been fixated on proving his own intelligence since he first announced his candidacy back in 2016.

AOC was one among a number of Democratic Party officials to participate in Saturday's "No Kings" protests against the Trump administration. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

On various occasions over the years, he’s described himself as “a very stable genius,” “by far stabler and more geniuser than any of them,” “the smartest person in the room” and “like, really smart,” while hurling insults at his detractors like “dumb as a rock,” “incompetent and stupid,” “total moron” and “stupid bastard.”

That fixation has very often also extended to the question of IQ testing, with Trump boasting in only April of this year that White House doctors had never before seen a president “get every answer right” on their cognitive test.