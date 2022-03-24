CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Biden Vows U.S. Will ‘Respond’ If Putin Uses Chemical Weapons

    WAR OF WORDS

    Anna Venarchik

    Breaking News Intern

    Drew Angerer/Getty

    During a news conference from the NATO headquarters in Brussels, President Joe Biden affirmed the Unites States’ plan should Vladimir Putin resorts to using chemical weapons in Ukraine. The Associated Press asked, “So you’ve warned about the real threat of chemical weapons being used. Have you gathered specific intelligence that suggests that President Putin is deploying these weapons, moving them into position or considering their use? And would the U.S. or NATO respond with military action if he did use chemical weapons?” Biden declined to comment on the intelligence, but regarding chemical weapons, said, “We would respond. We would respond if he uses it. The nature of the response would depend on the nature of the use.” He also said he thought Russia should be removed from the G20 but it was up to all members. If other members don’t agree, Ukraine should be able to attend G20 meetings, he added.

    Read it at CNN