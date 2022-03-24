Biden Vows U.S. Will ‘Respond’ If Putin Uses Chemical Weapons
WAR OF WORDS
During a news conference from the NATO headquarters in Brussels, President Joe Biden affirmed the Unites States’ plan should Vladimir Putin resorts to using chemical weapons in Ukraine. The Associated Press asked, “So you’ve warned about the real threat of chemical weapons being used. Have you gathered specific intelligence that suggests that President Putin is deploying these weapons, moving them into position or considering their use? And would the U.S. or NATO respond with military action if he did use chemical weapons?” Biden declined to comment on the intelligence, but regarding chemical weapons, said, “We would respond. We would respond if he uses it. The nature of the response would depend on the nature of the use.” He also said he thought Russia should be removed from the G20 but it was up to all members. If other members don’t agree, Ukraine should be able to attend G20 meetings, he added.