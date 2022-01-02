Prince Andrew Faces the Week That Could Destroy Him

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

No sweat

A crucial week for Prince Andrew lies ahead. Monday will see Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s 2009 settlement with Jeffrey Epstein unveiled, and Tuesday will see Andrew use it as part of his attempts to get her civil case against him dropped. Giuffre is suing Andrew for an unspecified amount, alleging he raped her and participated in the sex trafficking of her.