Prince Andrew allegedly slept with “more than a dozen women” in the first year of his marriage to Sarah Ferguson.

The explosive claim is the latest bombshell allegation to be published in Andrew Lownie’s new biography of Andrew and Fergie, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.

Lownie cites a former driver of Andrew as his source for the shocking claim.

Lownie also claims that when Fergie realized that she was going to be a “shore widow” after her July 1986 wedding—Andrew was in the British navy at the time—it “really hurt,” and she soon plunged into her own series of affairs.

This telling meshes with remarks made by one of Fergie’s former lovers, John Bryan, in a sting tape released a few months ago MAGA provocateur James O’Keefe, the founder of Project Veritas (which has previously been accused of publishing deceptively edited videos).

Bryan dated Fergie for six years from 1991 to 1997. He explained his own relationship with her by saying in the tape that Andrew was away at sea “250 days a year” and never saw his kids. Andrew and Fergie separated in 1992 and divorced four years later.

Another source is quoted by Lownie as saying that Andrew and Fergie had vicious arguments that “bordered on domestic violence,” with Fergie telling a friend: “You have to understand what I am dealing with here. I’m married to a man who has never been inside a supermarket.”

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, pictured in April 2025, have maintained a friendship since their 1996 divorce and still live together at Royal Lodge. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

The relationship crumbled not only under the pressure of Andrew’s infidelity but also his habits: “Andrew’s idea of a good time on a beautiful sunny day was to sit in the house and watch golf on the television. His dinner would be placed in front of him so he could continue watching TV, and then he would go to bed.”

When Fergie tried to talk about her problems with Andrew with the late queen, Lownie writes: “The talk was quickly deflected to dogs and horses.”

The book has caused shockwaves after laying bare the scale of Andrew’s alleged sexual misconduct and financial recklessness, and also appears to have reignited discussions inside palace circles about how to handle the duke’s lingering presence in royal life.

The Daily Telegraph reports that sources close to Prince William say he “understands the reputational threat his uncle poses to the monarchy in the new generation” and as king “won’t shy away from taking action if it needs to fall to him.”

Andrew could be stripped of the title “Prince” entirely by William, with new legislation introduced by the government to formalize its removal, the Telegraph reports.

Prince Andrew, pictured with Melania Trump, Gwendolyn Beck, and Jeffrey Epstein at Mar-a-Lago in 2000, had his military titles and use of HRH stripped over his involvement in the Epstein scandal. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

The British media used to dismiss Andrew’s sexual exploitation of his position as “Randy Andy” making advances at every woman in his vicinity.

That all changed with Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre’s allegations. Giuffre was a damaged and fragile person, who was clearly traumatized by the sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of Epstein. She recanted some of her wilder stories, such as being forced to have sex with Alan Dershowitz.

But Giuffre was the first person to crack open Andrew’s shell of privilege.

Prince Andrew rejected allegations he slept with an underage Virginia Guiffre and claimed a photo of the two of them was doctored. Virginia Roberts Giuffre/Fair Use

Andrew sought to fight back against her claims in a BBC interview in which he said he couldn’t have had sex with a teenage Giuffre because he was at a pizza restaurant with his kids. Andrew memorably stated that Giuffre must be mistaken about meeting him because she said he was sweaty and he claimed he couldn’t sweat.