Prince Andrew’s Notorious ‘Newsnight’ Interview to Become Amazon Drama
NO SWEAT
Prince Andrew’s notorious interview with BBC Newsnight anchor Emily Maitlis is set to become a three-part Amazon drama, starring Michael Sheen as the Duke of York, and Ruth Wilson as Maitlis, Variety reports. A Very Royal Scandal will follow “Emily Maitlis’ professional and personal journey as a Newsnight journalist, leading up to her acclaimed interview with Prince Andrew,” according to the show’s official description—and follows previous Amazon dramas A Very English Scandal and A Very British Scandal. The car-crash interview of November 2019 included Andrew’s denial of the sexual assault allegations against him centered around him not being able to sweat, and his assertion that he did not regret his friendship with billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein because “the people that I met and the opportunities that I was given to learn either by him or because of him were actually very useful.”