Prince Charles Ruthlessly Reminds Prince Edward Who Is Going to Be King

That Prince Charles wants a smaller, “slimmed-down” monarchy is no secret.

What had once threatened to be a painful process of pruning was made easier for him by the enforced departure of Prince Andrew and the voluntary exit of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the ranks of working, salaried royals.

Indeed, in some quarters it was whispered that maybe too much wood had been cut. Over the past two years there has been a perception that, far from the balcony at Buckingham Palace being in danger of imminent collapse, the army is looking a little thin. The received wisdom, post-Meghan and Harry, was that more, not fewer, royal bodies might actually be needed to plug the daily royal schedule of community centre visits and sports hall openings.