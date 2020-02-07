Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Chill With Archie, and Quietly Plan Their New Life

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get The Royalist in your inbox every Sunday.

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s plans to quit royal life were formally announced by the couple in a bombshell announcement in the first days of January this year, there was intense speculation that they intended to hit the ground running when it came to one of their key goals: financial independence.

The rumors and numbers flew thick and fast: Meghan could give a mega-bucks bombshell interview to an American TV network; the couple could sign his and hers contracts for publishing deals in the style of their friends Michelle and Barack Obama. Given Meghan’s showbiz background, opportunities such as voiceovers, a Netflix production role or even a return to the silver screen were endlessly discussed.