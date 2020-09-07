CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Pay Back $3.1 Million for Frogmore Cottage Renovation
DONE DEAL
Read it at Harpers Bazaar
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have paid back the $3.1 million that was spent on the structural renovation of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor—cementing the couple’s financial independence from the royal family. The home, which was used for staff apartments before the 2018 overhaul, will remain their official U.K. residence. “There was never any expectation or request from the Royal Family or the Crown Estate to repay this but they have felt it was important to do so and this is why they proactively offered to repay as soon as the move was announced,” a source close to the couple told Harper’s Bazaar. Harry and Meghan, who left royal life in April, had faced public criticism for the taxpayer funds spent on Frogmore.