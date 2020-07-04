Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Spent Millions, Very Publicly. The Royal Family Disapproved.

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issued their first official photograph together as a couple to mark their engagement, the fact that Meghan chose to appear in a dress by designers Ralph and Russo that was priced at $75,000 was a source of bemused horror to seasoned courtiers.

The fact that this was an engagement photograph, and there was a ton of goodwill to the couple (at that stage) in the press, meant the media didn’t go to town criticizing the costs of the diaphanous dress.