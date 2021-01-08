Prince Harry and Prince William May Be Making Up. The Queen Is ‘Rejoicing.’

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

Could the war be over, or the ice at least be thawing? After a long period of reported animosity, a royal insider has told Us Weekly that Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship is beginning to improve.

“William and Harry’s fallout was very real, very ugly, and incredibly intense,” the source said. “They’d reached an impasse, there was so much mud under the bridge and a lot of people felt their feud was beyond repair.”