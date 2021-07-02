Prince Harry and Prince William Were Perfectly Civil, Extremely Briefly

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

Prince Harry and Prince William showed they were able to comport themselves with dignity, professionalism, and courtesy at Thursday’s unveiling of a statue to honor their mother, Princess Diana, but the lack of hugs and Harry’s rapid departure from Kensington Palace just minutes after the ceremony was over showed that the brothers’ personal relationship remains deeply fractured.

Unlike the venue of the brothers’ last meeting, Windsor Castle, there is only one vehicular exit from Kensington Palace, meaning that reporters were able to calculate exactly how long Harry spent there. It was notable that he arrived just 15 minutes before the ceremony was due to start at 2 p.m., and left just 90 minutes later, according to the Daily Mail.