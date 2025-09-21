Prince Harry Has Registered Archie for His U.K. Alma Mater

Friends of Prince Harry told The Royalist that he has registered his 6-year-old son Archie for Eton College—a move that could see Archie attending the elite all-boys Windsor boarding school alongside Prince William’s children.

While there are five years between Archie and George, there are fewer than two years between Louis and Archie.

The background to all this is Harry’s visit to the U.K. last week, during which he met his father and, according to a report in the Mail, shared with the king his plans to educate his kids in the U.K.

Then the British singer Joss Stone, who recently moved back to the U.K. after time abroad, told Hello! magazine about a chat she had with Harry at London’s WellChild Awards last week.

The singer, 38, said: “He asked about how we were settling back in and was genuinely interested in our move home. He’s just very warm and down to earth, as always.

“Maybe Harry will move back, too. That would be nice. He was saying how wonderful the schools are here and how important community is for children.

“It was nice to share that with him because it’s exactly why we felt drawn to come back— for the kids to grow up surrounded by family, friends, and a strong sense of belonging and most importantly in a safe environment.”

Now, an old schoolfriend of both Harry and William’s exclusively tells me: “It’s no longer strictly necessary to put your kids’ names down at birth, but Harry has put Archie down. It’s fair to say he had mixed feelings about the school when he left, but looking back on it, he can appreciate the good.”

Another old schoolfriend told The Royalist: “For William and Harry, Eton is really the only sensible choice when it comes to British schools because of security. There are so many high-profile and politically exposed kids there that the whole school has ridiculous security provisions already. It’s seven day boarding, lots of kids fly back and forth at the beginning and end of term, so why shouldn’t Archie? The school certainly wouldn’t be prejudiced against him. Statistically, you have to imagine Eton would be a hell of a lot safer than an American school thanks to their gun laws.”

In the past, families rushed to register their sons at Eton within days of birth, ensuring a place on the so-called “Eton List.” The practice was abolished in the 1990s, replaced by academic selection. Today, boys typically register around age 10 for an IQ-style pre-test, followed by the Common Entrance exam at 13. The school is highly competitive, with estimates suggesting only around 20 percent of applicants secure admission.

Harry has spoken candidly about his own mixed experiences of boarding school. In his memoir Spare, he recalls Ludgrove, his Berkshire prep school, as both harsh and comforting. Birthdays were “a huge deal,” with cakes and fierce competition for the seat beside the birthday boy. His mother, Princess Diana, often tried to soften the separation, once smuggling Starbursts into his socks and advising him: “You can be naughty, just don’t get caught.”

Harry’s representatives have dismissed the suggestion that Archie has been formally registered. Eton College has been approached for comment.

Venal Sarah Ferguson Groveled to Jeffrey Epstein, Her “Generous and Supreme Friend,” Just Weeks After Denouncing Him as a Pedophile

I’ve been working on the story above all week, so when I heard yesterday that a major Fleet Street splash was brewing, I feared I’d been scooped. As it turned out, the Mail on Sunday and Sun on Sunday were chasing something else: Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, revealed to have sent a groveling email to Jeffrey Epstein just fifty days after publicly denouncing him as a pedophile.

Ferguson told the Evening Standard on March 7, 2011, that she “abhor[red] pedophilia” and vowed she would never speak to Epstein again, calling his $19,500 bailout of her debts a “gigantic error of judgment.”

Yet on April 26, 2011, she emailed Epstein to apologize for “letting him down,” praising him as a “steadfast, generous and supreme friend,” and stressing she had been “instructed to act with the utmost speed” to safeguard “my career as a children’s book author and children’s philanthropist.” She insisted she had never used “the ‘P word’” about him.

Epstein was convicted in Florida in 2009 of soliciting prostitution from a minor and procuring a child for prostitution.

In the Mail on Sunday’s “world exclusive,” Ferguson admitted sending the emails but claimed she acted under legal advice after Epstein threatened to sue her.

A separate email, dated January 22, 2011, addressed to “my dear, dear friend Jeffrey,” appears to thank him for assistance as she faced debts approaching $6.5 million.

Epstein’s $19,500 payment in December 2010—arranged by Prince Andrew—covered unpaid wages owed to her former PA and formed part of a broader effort to stabilize her finances.

The revelations will intensify pressure on King Charles to side with Prince William, who is said to want the Yorks entirely severed from royal life. William was photographed looking visibly uncomfortable as Andrew approached him at the Duchess of Kent’s funeral last week. As reported previously, William believes Charles erred in allowing Andrew back into the fold, just as he has with Harry.

Andrew Lownie, in his new book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, detailed William's long-standing hostility towards Andrew, including accounts that the Duke of York was deliberately rude to Kate Middleton when she first entered the royal circle. William, fiercely protective of his wife, has never forgiven it.

The contrast between Ferguson’s March 2011 public statements and her private correspondence in April 2011 is stark. On the record, she told the Evening Standard: “I personally, on behalf of myself, deeply regret that Jeffrey Epstein became involved in any way with me. I abhor pedophilia and any sexual abuse of children and know that this was a gigantic error of judgment on my behalf… I will repay the money and have nothing ever to do with Jeffrey Epstein ever again.”

Privately, she assured Epstein: “You have always been a steadfast, generous and supreme friend to me and my family… I did not, absolutely not, say the ‘P word’ about you… I was broken and lost. I shut down and ran away. So please understand… I write this from the truth of my heart.”

A spokesman for the Duchess said last night: “The Duchess spoke of her regret about her association with Epstein many years ago, and as they have always been, her first thoughts are with his victims.”