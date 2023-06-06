Prince Harry Is the First Royal to Be Cross Examined in Court in 130 Years

NEWSLETTERS Royalist Want even more Royals news? Sign up for The Royalist newsletter for all things Royal Family. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Prince Harry arrived a day late at the High Court in London Tuesday morning, stepping out of a black SUV in central London shortly before 10 a.m. local time.

Harry, who was dressed in a dark suit and said, “good morning” to waiting reporters, is due to give evidence in his case against Mirror Group Newspapers, the publishers of the British tabloid the Daily Mirror, whom he accuses of publishing stories based on illegally obtained information.

After a brief recap of his own witness statement, Harry will be cross examined for the rest of the day by MGN lawyer Andrew Green, with the cross-examination potentially continuing on Wednesday.

Green has been described by a prominent legal journal as “a beast in court,” with Legal 500 saying he was: “A spectacular cross-examination master; his charming manner brings the judge onside and makes his evisceration of witnesses all the more devastating.”

Harry is the first senior member of the royal family to give evidence in court in over 130 years. Harry was due to attend court yesterday but didn’t show up because he had been celebrating his daughter’s second birthday in California, leading to a reprimand from the “surprised” judge.

In his absence, his lawyer David Sherborne laid out Harry’s case alleging that he was the subject of systematic surveillance by reporters and investigators working for MGN, which led to the breakdown of relationships as he wrongly suspected close friends were leaking intelligence to the newspapers.

Sherborne also alleged that MGN conducted surveillance of Harry’s mother Diana, leading her to become paranoid and isolated.