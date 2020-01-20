CHEAT SHEET
    Prince Harry Leaves U.K. to Rejoin Meghan and Archie in Canada

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Prince Harry has reportedly left London to join wife Meghan Markle and their baby son, Archie, in Canada. His departure followed a meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, an appearance at the first U.K.-Africa Investment Summit, and a Sunday night speech at which he said he and Meghan felt they had no other option but to leave the royal family to ensure a “peaceful life.” The Telegraph reported that Harry was quite desperate to return to Canada for a reunion with Archie after two weeks away from him.

