Prince Harry Opens Up About Baby Archie, ‘Missing’ Mom Princess Diana

Prince Harry opened up about his new baby and missing his mom, the late Princess Diana, while traveling in the Netherlands Thursday to launch the Invictus Games just three days after his son, Archie, was born. The new dad reportedly told Dennis van der Stroom, a former soldier who hopes to compete in the games next year, that becoming a father has given him a new focus. “Harry talked about how having a small child was his new focus and new goal... Above all he said he was just amazed by the miracles in the world, and how his child has made a lot of people happy,” van der Stroom said. “I told Harry about my mother and we talked about our shared experience of missing a mom,” he added. “He said missing a mother is like missing some kind of security, how you need that as a son and it falls away when you lose your mother.”