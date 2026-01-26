Prince Harry ‘Rarely Leaves the House,’ New Report Claims

Prince Harry is a glorified house husband relying on speaking gigs to make money, according to unflattering new details on the royal’s life today in Page Six. Sources alleged to be in his circle said he lacks a stable income stream and a clear mission. “Harry’s not really doing anything in America... He seems very wrapped up in the past, one told Page Six. “There have been rumors about a business, but its track record isn’t great. He’s really great at service—look at Invictus. He should stick with that.” Harry’s wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, appears to have little in the way of work with Netflix now that her show, With Love, Meghan, has been canceled. (Her camp insists her line of jams, candles and other home goods is doing good numbers.) Page Six estimates the couple’s annual running costs at around $12 million; their foundation has been shuttered and relaunched as a lighter-weight charity model, while staff roles on their team have disappeared. Harry’s social circle in California is said to consist mainly of people introduced to him through his wife, and one source claimed Harry rarely spends time outside their home. His daily life reportedly centers on family routines in Montecito, interspersed with select public appearances.

