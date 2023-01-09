Prince Harry: Jeremy Clarkson’s Meghan Remarks Were ‘Horrific’ and ‘Cruel’
‘HURTFUL’
Prince Harry has denounced an article by Sun columnist Jeremy Clarkson, in which Clarkson said he dreamt of the day Meghan Markle was paraded “through the streets of every town in Britain,” naked, and pelted with excrement by crowds shouting “Shame!” at her. Clarkson’s words elicited near-universal condemnation. Harry, speaking to ITV news anchor Tom Bradby Sunday night in a 90-minute interview prior to publication of his memoir Spare, said: “What he said was horrific and is hurtful and cruel towards my wife, but it also encourages other people around the U.K. and around the world, men particularly, to go and think that it's acceptable to treat women that way. To use my stepmother’s words recently as well, there is a global pandemic of violence against women.” In the column, now removed from the Sun’s website, Clarkson wrote he hated Meghan “on a cellular level.” The British press was “an antagonist” in the relationship he had with the rest of his family, Harry told Bradby. The tabloids “want to create as much conflict as possible... The saddest part of that is certain members of my family and the people that work for them are complicit in that conflict.”