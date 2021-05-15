Prince Harry Wants to ‘Break the Cycle.’ The Royals Seem Stunned, and Stuck.

HIS WAY

In an interview, Prince Harry talked about “breaking the cycle” of inherited royal trauma. It seemed genuine, and a sharp indictment of royal parenting beyond just his own father.

At the beginning of a ballroom scene in Pose, indeed in the brief opening titles and its exploding pink graphic, the call goes up: “The category is…”

The phrase recurred to me this week thinking about the various grooves the royal family, and its talkative Californian dissidents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, inhabit. In olden times, we called them “interests,” and the royals pursued them dutifully, cutting ribbons, opening hospital wards and country shows, accepting little bunches of flowers from children, and on to the next one.