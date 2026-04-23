French authorities are investigating potential tampering of critical weather sensors at Paris Charles de Gaulle International Airport that could be tied to prediction market trading. Temperature readings spiked on two evenings this month, beating highs recorded from the daytime. According to Bloomberg, the sensors are both critical to aviation operations at the airport and are also relied upon as official data points in prediction markets, where traders can bet money on certain weather trends. On the two days of suspected tampering, money flowed to temperature predictions at the French airport at more than double the usual volume. One account on Polymarket recorded $21,000 in profit betting on temperature at the airport. Meteorologists inspected the sensors, which spiked 39 degrees Fahrenheit one day and 41 degrees Fahrenheit on the other day. After investigating, they filed a report with airport police for tampering with the system, as Bloomberg reports. Hacking weather systems at an airport is especially dangerous, as temperature data is needed for departing and arriving aircraft and is used by air traffic control to plan routes and spacing between airplanes.
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- 1Odd Weather Forecast Investigated After Polymarket SpikeHOT PURSUITFrance’s busiest airport recorded unexplained temperature spikes on weather sensors critical to operations.
- 2Trump’s Economy Is Forcing Adults to Pregame College StyleSTICKER SHOCKSmuggling mini bottles into events is back too.
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- 3‘The Godfather II’ Oscar-Winner Dies at 93QUIET GIANTHe died Wednesday night in a Paris hospital of natural causes.
- 4Prince Louis Shows Off New Look in Birthday Portrait8 IS GREAT!The young royal’s latest birthday portrait showed off his new smile.
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- 5‘Real Housewives’ Star’s Ex ‘Big Poppa’ Dead at 68TRAGIC PASSINGThe Atlanta real estate investor’s cause of death is still unknown.
- 6Patriots Head Coach ‘Seeking Counseling’ After Scandal BENCHED“I have committed to seeking counseling,” Vrabel said.
- 7Cause of Death of Teen Found in Singer's Tesla RevealedAUTOPSY UPDATEThe remains of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez were found in the trunk of the car in September 2025.
- 8Whistleblowers Warn More Kids Will Die in CustodyOMINOUS WARNINGMedical officers warn that another preventable death of a child is a matter of time, days after PunchUp exposed the chaos.
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- 92 Killed and Others Injured in Chemical Leak DisasterHARM’S WAYOfficials say toxic gas was released after a chemical spill.
- 10Tourist, 28, Charged Over Pre-Wedding Statue PrankBASTA!A woman has been charged after scaling Florence’s famed Neptune Fountain.
Working professionals are being forced to return to their college pregaming ways as President Donald Trump’s policies have driven up prices. With the cost of everything from groceries to gas to cocktails climbing, adults have returned to the time-honored collegiate ritual of saving money by downing a few drinks at home before going out. A survey by consumer insight platform Zappi found that one-third of people who’d had drinks in the past three months now say they pre-drink to avoid higher prices at venues. Drinkers are also trading tips on ways to sneak mini bottles of alcohol into events, and brands have taken notice by offering more options in 50mL containers. At ALB Vodka, sales of airplane-sized mini bottles more than tripled in the first quarter compared with the same period last year, significantly outselling the larger sizes. And instead of enjoying a nightcap at a bar, some drinkers have taken to “post-gaming,” or gathering at a friend’s place for the final drink of the night.
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A behind-the-scenes force who helped shape some of Hollywood’s most enduring films has died. Dean Tavoularis, the Oscar-winning production designer best known for his work on The Godfather trilogy and Apocalypse Now, died Wednesday night in a Paris hospital of natural causes. He was 93. Over decades, he became a central creative partner to director Francis Ford Coppola, working on 13 of his films and helping craft the visual worlds that came to define them. Tavoularis won an Academy Award for The Godfather Part II and earned multiple nominations for other Coppola projects, including Apocalypse Now and The Godfather Part III. His work ranged from recreating early 20th-Century New York streets to building elaborate, large-scale sets, including a Las Vegas replica constructed entirely on soundstages. He began his career in animation at Disney before moving into live-action film, gaining early recognition as art director on Bonnie and Clyde. His collaborations with Coppola became a hallmark of his career, with both men describing a close working relationship. Tavoularis is survived by his wife and two daughters.
Prince Louis Shows Off New Look in Birthday Portrait
Prince Louis is now eight years old—and the royal family marked the moment with a fresh portrait showing the young prince looking all grown up. The Prince and Princess of Wales shared the annual birthday photo on Wednesday, with longtime photographer Matt Porteous capturing Louis grinning in a blue quarter-zip against a breezy beach backdrop in Cornwall. Notably, the young royal—once known for his missing front teeth—now appears a little more grown up, with his smile fully filled in. The post is part of a long-running tradition for Prince William, 43, and Kate Middleton, 44, who release new birthday portraits each year for all three of their children: Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Louis. The latest snap quickly racked up well-wishes from royal fans, but the family didn’t stop there. A follow-up post showed a playful montage of Louis in action—splashing into the ocean, sprinting along the sand, digging at the beach, and taking a swing with a bat. “Thank you for all the birthday wishes for Prince Louis,” the caption read. “8 is great!”
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Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolcia’s ex, Lee Najjar, died on April 18 of an unknown cause. He was 68. His daughter, Katelin Najjar, confirmed his death in a social media tribute earlier this week, posting a series of Instagram stories of photos and videos of the two together. In one video she wrote “I love you,” while a video of him played in the background to the song “Dancing in the Sky.” The Atlanta real estate investor was best known for his romance with Zolciak in the early seasons of Real Housewives of Atlanta in the late 2000s. While his face or voice were never featured in the reality TV show, he was referred to as “Big Poppa” for his generous spending on her luxurious lifestyle. They were also a controversial pairing as some fellow cast members on the show were suspicious he remained married even though he claimed that he and his wife had separated.
New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is seeking counseling and will miss the third day of the NFL Draft after photos surfaced showing him with NFL reporter Dianna Russini at an Arizona resort. “As I said the other day, I promised my family, this organization, and this team that I was going to give them the best version of me that I can possibly give them. In order to do so, I have committed to seeking counseling,” Vrabel said, adding the decision would make him become “a better person.” The team confirmed he will step away from draft duties. The photos, published by the New York Post, were taken before league meetings in late March. The NFL has said it is not investigating. Both Vrabel and Russini downplayed the images in statements, but Russini resigned from The Athletic following an internal review. Vrabel told reporters he has had “difficult conversations with people I care about” and addressed players to prevent the situation from overshadowing the draft.
The cause of death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose remains were found inside singer D4vd’s Tesla, has been confirmed in a long-sealed autopsy report. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner ruled her death a homicide caused by sharp-force injuries to the torso. The report cites “two penetrating wounds of the torso with smooth edges that may represent sharp force injuries,” including one that pierced the liver and another that damaged the ribs. Investigators said the examination was limited by “extensive postmortem changes,” as Celeste’s body was found dismembered and decomposed inside bags in a Tesla in the Hollywood Hills in September while the singer was on tour. Prosecutors allege D4vd killed the teen over fears she would expose an alleged relationship. He has denied the allegations. A complaint claims she was killed with a sharp object and dismembered about two weeks later. Detectives found her head and torso in a black cadaver bag “covered with insects and a strong odor of decay,” with limbs in another bag. Her family said, “Celeste was a beautiful, strong girl,” adding, “All we want is justice for Celeste.”
Whistleblowers inside U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have warned senators that another preventable child death in federal custody is only “a matter of time.” The Government Accountability Project (GAP), representing multiple CBP whistleblowers, sent a scathing four-page letter to Senate committees on Monday, urging lawmakers to act before more migrants die in custody. The warning, first reported by PunchUp, follows the Substack’s exposé of CBP’s Office of the Chief Medical Officer—the unit overseeing care for some two million detained migrants annually—as a revolving door that has cycled through three chiefs in under five years. “They fear it is only a matter of time before another tragic and preventable death,” wrote GAP attorneys Andrea Meza and Dana L. Gold. It comes just over a week after the family of eight-year-old Anadith Danay Reyes Alvarez—who died in May 2023 at a Harlingen, Texas Border Patrol facility after medical contractors brushed off her mother’s frantic pleas for an ambulance—sued the federal government for wrongful death.
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Two people were killed and some 30 others hospitalized after a chemical spill produced a cloud of toxic gas at a West Virginia silver recovery plant. The leak happened at the Catalyst Refiners facility in Institute as workers were preparing to shut down part of the plant for cleaning, according to local emergency officials. Emergency Management Director C.W. Sigman said the combination of nitric acid and another substance triggered a “violent” chemical reaction that produced hydrogen sulfide gas. At least one person was seriously injured, while seven of those hospitalized were ambulance workers responding to the incident. ”We know that the first responders, they always run to the fire. They put themselves in harm’s way," Gov. Patrick Morrisey told reporters on Wednesday evening.“We’re very grateful to these brave men and women and what they do.” Some of those affected from the area around the plant were taken to the hospital in private vehicles, and even a garbage truck. Authorities said those affected showed respiratory distress, including coughing, shortness of breath, throat irritation, and burning or watery eyes. The leak triggered mass decontamination, with exposed individuals required to remove clothing and be washed down, while a shelter-in-place order lasted more than five hours.
A 28-year-old tourist has been charged after allegedly climbing a historic statue in Florence as part of a pre-wedding dare, causing thousands of euros in damage. Italian authorities said the woman, reported to be from Denmark, scaled the famed Neptune Fountain in Piazza della Signoria and attempted to touch the statue’s genitals—possibly as a good luck charm—before being stopped by police. She later told officers she had been encouraged by friends. City officials said the incident caused “minor but significant damage” to decorative elements, including parts of the horses and surrounding structure. Repairs are expected to cost around €5,000, and the woman now faces charges of damaging a protected cultural site. The Renaissance-era fountain, created by Bartolomeo Ammannati, has been repeatedly targeted by tourists despite increased surveillance. Officials say such stunts are becoming more common, driven by social media and “challenge” culture, prompting renewed calls for respect toward Italy’s historic landmarks.