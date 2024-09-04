The fragile ceasefire between Prince William and Prince Harry that allowed both brothers to attend their uncle’s funeral last week collapsed in spectacular style Tuesday, as the brothers’ camps returned to slinging insults and demands at each other.

Prince William’s office declined to comment, but allies of the prince told The Daily Beast that Harry was “a broken record” who was “pretending to not get the message that he is not wanted” after Harry’s camp told U.K. paper the Mirror that the exiled prince would be “prepared” to undertake some royal duties if he was asked to do so by the king, but only if he received an “apology” from William.

The report in the Mirror said Harry remained happy with his decision to leave the royal family but would be “open” to taking up a temporary role within the family to “help out” if he was asked to do so by the king—and if William apologized.

Prince William’s office declined to comment but a friend of Prince William told The Daily Beast: “Harry is a broken record at this stage. We all know he would love to be given a part-time royal role, but Queen Elizabeth was very clear that he couldn’t be half in and half out. Nothing has changed. Whoever is promulgating these ludicrous theories on Harry’s behalf is simply pretending to not get the message that he is not wanted. They are either very thick or pretending to be.”

The brothers are understood to no longer speak to each other. Harry is also not in contact with his father who is refusing to take his phone calls. Harry’s camp have previously told The Daily Beast that Harry is upset with his father because he believes that the king could intervene to get him automatic security when visiting the U.K. but is choosing not to. The king’s team have told The Daily Beast it would not be appropriate for the king to intervene in the matter, especially as Harry is suing the U.K. government on the issue.

The Daily Beast has previously been told by palace insiders that Harry’s family not having automatic security in the U.K. suits the palace, as if they did have such a guarantee, he or Meghan could arrive in the U.K. with no notice to carry out events that would distract from the royal calendar.

Last week the brothers both attended their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes’ funeral in Norfolk but did not speak to each other.

Harry stayed with Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, after the service.

Friends of the Spencers told The Daily Beast that William agreeing to attend the funeral service in the knowledge that Prince Harry was going to attend could have been a sign of rapprochement.

“It was probably always going to be a funeral that brought the boys together under one roof, and the fact that William didn’t boycott it because Harry was going to be there has cast a glimmer of hope in an otherwise deeply depressing impasse.

“They both adore Jane [Princess Diana’s elder sister, Lady Jane Fellowes, Robert’s widow], and it’s absolutely right that they were both there out of respect to her. It’s an important recognition of the fact that blood is thicker than water. It’s a mature, promising sign that their private disagreements are not going be allowed to overshadow important family events.”

Prince Harry’s office declined to comment.