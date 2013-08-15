Prince's Funky Twitter Debut and the 15 Best First Tweets

Social media just got more funky. Prince joined Twitter this week, announcing his presence in hilarious, typically self-aware Prince-ian fashion—and the Twitterverse is all the better for it.

Using the Twitter handle @3RDEYEGIRL (3rd Eye Girl is a band that he assembled and is promoting), Prince made his Twitter debut with a series of tweets that spot-on answer the once-hypothetical question: “What would it look like if Prince was on Twitter?”

His first two tweets were, bascially, Prince announcing that they were his first two tweets. Obviously:

It all led to the glorious “PRINCE’S 3RD TWEET,” a photo of his salad. Obviously:

Everything that has followed has been absolutely delightful. A throwback photo, alerting the Twitter younguns to what Prince looked like at peak Prince fierceness:

Then, the best selfie ever:

How does Prince’s debut rank against other icons’? Let’s take a 140-character tour through history:

Warren Buffett (in the house):

Beyoncé, letting us all know that it’s OK to call her just “B”:

Oprah, the queen, FEELING REALLY 21ST CENTURY:

Lady Gaga, appropriately befuddling:

Alec Baldwin, gettin' tipsy:

Roger Ebert, perfectly profound:

Samuel L. Jackson, using his favorite word:

Hillary Clinton, giving due credit to the Texts From Hillary meme:

Bill Clinton, giving due credit to Stephen Colbert:

Tom Hanks, making a perfect old man joke:

James Cameron, “King of the World,” revealing the power of Ryan Seacrest:

Barack Obama, being all political:

Pope Francis, back when he was still Pope Francis:

And, of course, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey: