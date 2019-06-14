Pro Volleyball Player Dies After Plunge From 29th Floor Window at Atlantic City Hotel

A professional volleyball player has died after jumping out of a hotel room window in Atlantic City, authorities said Thursday. Eric Zaun, 25, of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, was found dead in a parking lot of the Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa just after 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police told People. The hotel room where he was staying was reportedly located on the 29th floor. “The AVP is deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Eric Zaun,” the Association of Volleyball Professionals said in an Instagram post Thursday night. “Our prayers and thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. He will be deeply missed.” Zaun won the organization’s Rookie of The Year award in 2017. “I love the culture and the lifestyle associated with beach volleyball,” he told Volleyballmag.com that year. “It’s great to be able to travel around the country to different beaches and locations doing what you love.”