Profanity-Laced MAHA Civil War Erupts in RFK Jr.’s Inner Circle

A civil war has broken out in Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s inner circle over a Laura Loomer post.

Casey Means, an adviser to the health secretary and CEO of health payments tool Truemed, has reportedly accused The Wellness Company CEO Peter Gillooly of leaking false information to Loomer, a MAGA hardliner whose posts on X have led to high-profile terminations.

In a complaint filed Saturday with multiple agencies, Gillooly accused Means of abusing his role as a senior adviser and violating conflict of interest laws by threatening to involve Kennedy and National Institutes of Health Director Jay Bhattacharya in their dispute, according to Politico.

Central to the complaint is an expletive-laden Saturday morning phone call in which Means accuses Gillooly of leaking false information to Loomer about Truemed, which gives customers doctor’s letters that let them use pre-tax dollars to buy health and wellness products through their health insurance plans.

Laura Loomer. Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS

According to a transcript and recording of the Saturday call obtained by Politico, Means told Gillooly: “If one more thing happens, I’m going to go to Jay Bhattacharya and Bobby and tell him that you and your cadre… are spreading lies and trying to f–k with him and hurt his administration. I am going to sue the s–t out of you and escalate this if it continues.”

The heated phone call came on the heels of an X post where Loomer accused Means of committing tax fraud through his company.

“Sources have come to me today to say they believe the letters from True Med are allegedly auto-generated instantaneously, auto signed, and not actually reviewed by a doctor,” she claimed. “If these claims are true, and the letters are being auto generated as opposed to being reviewed by a doctor, that would be TAX FRAUD!”

NEW:



Is a Never Trumper White House health advisor who is the brother of the Trump appointed US Surgeon General committing Tax fraud?



I’m very concerned about the @WhiteHouse’s decision to not only nominate @CaseyMeansMD as the US Surgeon General, but to also have her brother… pic.twitter.com/2AJ3uTk03P — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) May 9, 2025

Loomer and Means traded barbs on X last week after the far-right activist expressed concern with Means’ appointment as health adviser and opposed the nomination of Means’ sister, Casey, as Surgeon General. The Means siblings have been credited as the brains behind Kennedy’s “Make America Healthy Again” movement.

In a statement to the news outlet, Means said he received information that The Wellness Company was “actively spreading provably false information about Truemed.”

“I called the CEO of the Wellness Company and threatened legal action if he continued to spread this provably false information,” he said. “I noted I would prefer they stop spreading provably untrue information before I was forced to take legal action.”

Loomer herself put the accusations of leaks to rest, telling Politico that she had her own sources about Truemed: “I look up stuff on my own.”

On Monday, a Truemed lawyer sent a cease and desist letter to Gillooly and Foster Coulson, founder of The Wellness Company.

“I have never spoken to Laura Loomer in my entire life,” Coulson told Politico. “Using the government to essentially weaponize them against a private company is extremely concerning and is a tremendous threat.”

Gillooly told the publication that Means’ behavior “has no place in the federal government.” He filed his complaint with the Office of Special Counsel, Federal Trade Commission, and the Health Department’s Office of Civil Rights and Office of Inspector General.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the Health Department for comment.