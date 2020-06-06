Purple’s New Sheets Are a Scientific Feat of Sleeping Cool

I am the hottest of hot sleepers. If you’re like me, you know being hot under the covers is literally the worst feeling imaginable. It’s irritating, to be honest. Even in the winter, when it’s cold everywhere, it has felt like there is a sauna running under my bed. I’ve tried everything, from cranking up the AC to buying a temperature regulating mattress, but no matter what, I always end up overheating and sweaty. But the only thing I’ve personally found that has worked has been these sheets.

While Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas loves the old Purple sheets for how lightweight, stretchy, and honestly, unique they are, the new Soft Stretch Sheets are a step up in every direction. Made from 67% Rayon from Bamboo Viscose, 23% Polyester, and 10% Spandex, they have a significantly more hefty, luxurious feel than the original sheets, and are even more “stretchyyy,” than their predecessors. They’re not just stretchy, they are bouncy and soft. In fact, it feels like a natural stretch, a stretch that all sheets should have, but simply don’t. The new sheets are even more durable and more temperature regulating, too. They are moisture wicking, kind of like your favorite exercise tee, to help you regulate heat so you don’t get too hot or too cold. Plus they come in a bunch more color options, like stormy grey, soft lilac, and morning mist to name a few that are muted, stylish, and chic.

With these sheets, you can say goodbye to sweaty nights. Purple has done it again, combining life-altering science with design and comfort to make some of the best bed sheets you can sleep in, not on.

Purple SoftStretch Sheets Buy on Purple $ 149 Free Shipping | Free Returns

