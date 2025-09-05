Putin and Kim Jong Un’s Henchmen Go Toe-to-Toe in A/C Dispute

Bodyguards for Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un were spotted tussling for dominance and bickering with each other over air conditioning when the two leaders met in Beijing.

The two henchmen became embroiled in their own power struggle, which reportedly started with an argument over air conditioning while Putin and Kim met for a private session.

As the hour-long meeting in China was set to begin, a North Korean bodyguard went to the air conditioning panel and set the room temperature to 73 degrees Fahrenheit, as per Kim’s request.

But he soon found himself face-to-face with Putin’s beefy enforcer, who insisted he change the dial to the Russian leader’s preferred temperature of 68 Fahrenheit, local media reports.

Neither bodyguard backed down, and a slapfight ensued, with the two of them becoming engaged in a finger-wrestling match as they attempted to pry each other’s hands away from the temperature dial.

Eventually, the North Korean guard gave in and slunk away in defeat, while his Russian counterpart stayed by the A/C panel and watched it like a hawk.

But the battle wasn’t over. As the leaders concluded their meeting and made small talk outside, the two goons once again started jostling with each other, just feet away from their bosses, as they tried to prevent the other from getting too close.

Footage from the event shows Putin’s lackey putting his hands on his North Korean counterpart, warning him to step away, prompting the DPRK bruiser to close ranks with Kim as he dared him to do the same.

The frosty energy between the pair came as a stark contrast to that of Putin and Kim, who greeted each other warmly throughout the course of the 90-minute meeting.

Kim promised to do “everything I can” to assist Moscow, and Putin thanked the North Korean leader for sending troops to help recapture the Kursk region after it was occupied by Ukrainian troops last year.

“If there’s anything I can do for you and the people of Russia, I will consider it as a fraternal duty, an obligation we need to bear, and will be prepared to do everything possible to help,” said Kim, before hugging Putin goodbye.

“We are waiting for you. Come visit us,” Putin replied.

Kim and Putin's bodyguards were locked in a battle of wits during their summit in China. AFPTV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Also spotted at the meeting were an additional two North Korean lackeys, who were tasked with sweeping down the meeting room and erasing every trace of Kim’s DNA after the summit’s conclusion to prevent foreign officials from gleaming any information about his health.