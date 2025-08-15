Queen Camilla wept today after a veteran mentioned the king’s cancer.

The moment, broadcast live on the BBC, came when 105-year-old Captain Yavar Abbas—who served in the 11th Sikh Regiment of the 14th Army—set aside his prepared VJ Day remarks to salute the king, seated beside the queen.

Holding up his war diary, preserved by his late wife, Abbas said: “I make no apology for briefly going off script to salute my brave king, who is here with his beloved queen, despite the fact that he is under treatment for cancer.”

Camilla’s lip trembled and her eyes filled before a tear rolled down her cheek. The king covered his mouth with his hand, visibly moved by the words and his wife’s reaction. The audience broke into applause, which grew louder when Abbas added: “And if it provides any comfort, I’ve been rid of it for the past 25 years and counting.”

King Charles III and Queen Camilla react emotionally as they attend a Service of Remembrance to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of VJ Day WPA Pool/Getty Images

The exchange was striking not only for its emotional impact but because it broke the silence Buckingham Palace has sought to maintain around the king’s health. Since his diagnosis, aides have attempted to keep the subject out of public discussion, with some media outlets avoiding coverage to retain palace access.

Friday’s remarks, delivered in front of live cameras, defied that approach. The sight of the king and queen visibly moved as a veteran praised his courage in continuing royal duties despite treatment underscored the seriousness of the illness he is dealing with.

A rare display of royal public emotion at a Service of Remembrance to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of VJ Day WPA Pool/Getty Images

VJ Day—Victory over Japan Day—marks the formal end of WWII on Aug. 15, 1945. While traditionally less prominent in Britain than other wartime anniversaries, the king has made efforts to highlight it this year, including a pre-recorded BBC address.