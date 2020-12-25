Queen Elizabeth Marks a Holiday Season ‘Tinged With Sadness’ in Annual Christmas Address
‘YOU ARE NOT ALONE’
Queen Elizabeth gave her yearly Christmas address on Friday. The 94-year-old queen was seen in a bright purple dress at Windsor Castle. She addressed the struggles of families of many faiths this holiday season. “People of all faiths have been unable to gather as they would wish for their festivals, such as Passover, Easter, Eid, and Vaisakhi. But we need life to go on,” the queen said. “Of course, for many, this time of year will be tinged with sadness: some mourning the loss of those dear to them, and others missing friends and family- members distanced for safety, when all they’d really want for Christmas is a simple hug or a squeeze of the hand. If you are among them, you are not alone, and let me assure you of my thoughts and prayers.”
The queen didn’t mention Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s exit from official royal duties. As opposed to her usual collection of family photos visible in the video, there was only a single photo of her husband Prince Philip in the foreground according to People.