These Italian Leather Bags Are Sustainably-Made and Perfect for City-Hopping

Maybe I don’t have a single idea as to when I’m actually going on vacay in Sicily, but it’s going to happen. I am manifesting all the wine and pizza and pasta while overlooking gorgeous views from a coastal villa. Until then, I can start prepping for my Italian travels and continue finding happiness in its many forms–excluding villa-shaped–from home. And prepping of course, includes obsessing over all the sustainably-made, quality leather crossbodies, belt bags, and clutches from Quince’s Italian Leather Bag Collection, right? One could only presume so–therefore presume, peruse and prep, I will.

The affordable luxe-for-less brand just expanded its Italian leather bags collection, so it’s perfect timing to add to my lineup without breaking the bank. Quince’s mission is to challenge “the notion that nice things are expensive,” and offer high-quality fashion and home staples in materials like silk and cashmere at ridiculously reasonable prices. Its leather bags are no exception. Scroll through below to check out some of my favorite Italian leather handbags from Quince’s latest drop.

Italian Pebbled Leather Sling Bag My preparatory work starts with this Italian Pebbled Leather Sling Bag, which is selling out fast, so I’d suggest checking it out before I beat you to the checkout line. It’s actually such an iconic bag and the perfect everyday wear bag–I’m obsessed. Catch me flouncing around Florence with this gorgeous piece slung safely snug around me. Buy At Quince $ 70 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Italian Leather Circle Crossbody Bag This Italian Leather Circle Crossbody Bag is so cute and chic and it’s giving Gossip Girl in Rome vibes. I can perfectly picture myself pulling my phone out of its spacious interior to go tweet something spicy about a moment I’d just witnessed at the Trevi Fountain. “XOXO, Girl Wearing Quite Possibly the Cutest Bag in All of Rome.” It’s also such a fun date night bag and it comes in three timeless colors and it was handmade in Florence and my mind is already drawing hearts around the “Add to Cart” button. Buy At Quince $ 89 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Italian Saffiano Leather Envelope Clutch Envelope bags are such a classic style, and this option from Quince features six interior card slots for practical nights out–whether in Tuscany or out and about in your own area. (And if Tuscany is your own area, lucky you.) You can easily make this your go-to special-occasion bag, because the metallic pearl, black, and champagne colors complement outfits so easily and beautifully. Cheers to you and your new bag and the rest of Quince’s gorgeous Italian Leather Bag Collection. Happy prepping. Cheers to you! Buy At Quince $ 50 Free Shipping | Free Returns

