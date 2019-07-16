CHEAT SHEET
I BELIEVE I’M A FLIGHT RISK
Judge Denies R. Kelly Bond in Chicago
A federal judge has decided R. Kelly will remain in custody for sex-crime charges, shooting down the singer’s petition for bond at a Chicago courthouse Tuesday. Kelly pleaded not guilty on a 13-count indictment containing charges relating to child pornography, enticement of a minor, and obstruction of justice. “This risk of obstruction is real. This risk is ongoing. This risk is heightened by the defendant’s fame and power,” an assistant U.S. attorney said at the hearing, Variety reports. Kelly’s attorney Steven Greenberg said Kelly does not have the funds to flee, adding: “There’s no evidence that he’s a risk to minors at all at this point. The man’s entitled to be held in a humane situation.” Kelly, who was arrested last week while walking his dog, is also facing charges in the Eastern District of New York for alleged racketeering and Mann Act violations.