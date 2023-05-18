Rachel Bilson Claims Frank Sex Talk Cost Her Job

Apparently, our new favorite sex commentator Rachel Bilson isn’t allowed comment on sex anymore—if she wants to keep working as an actress.

This week, the former star of The O.C. revealed that she recently lost an undisclosed job after speaking candidly about her sexual proclivities on another podcast at the beginning of May.

“It’s been an interesting week guys,” she said during this week’s episode of her Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson podcast. “This is the first time it’s ever happened to me in my professional life, that I lost a job this week because of things that were said.”

“A job got taken away from me because I was speaking candidly and openly about sex in a humorous way on our friend's podcast,” she elaborated, referring to her appearance on Women on Top. “I basically got a job, that I already had, pulled from me because I was speaking openly about sex.”

On the May 3 episode of Women on Top, hosted by actress Tammin Sursok and red-carpet host Roxy Manning, Bilson discussed her favorite and least favorite sex positions.

“I’ve learned that if you want to have an orgasm during sex, you have to be on top,” Bilson said, but added later, “Missionary is my favorite. I want to be fucking manhandled."

On her podcast, the 41-year-old clarified that her “manhandled” comment was light-hearted. “First of all, I said it in a joking manner in the interview,” she explained. “Like, ‘Yeah, I wanna get fucking get manhandled.’ Basically, it’s like, OK, give control or take control in the bedroom, whatever.”

Previously, the former Hart of Dixie actress has made headlines for her frank remarks about her sex life, including her admission that missed her ex-boyfriend Bill Hader’s “big dick” on a Broad Ideas episode last August. Just last month, she went viral for saying that she didn’t have an orgasm until she was 38, leading the internet to speculate that she was talking about her sexual experiences with the Barry star.

Despite being “floored” by the axed opportunity, Bilson says she doesn’t necessarily regret her words.

“I haven’t said anything inappropriate,” Bilson said. “Choice of language—if I could go back now knowing I lost a job, maybe I would say it differently. But I still wouldn’t not say it.”