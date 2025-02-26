Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Media
Rachel Maddow and Joy Reid’s Staff Get Axed in MSNBC Overhaul
BLOODBATH
The network’s massive shake-up saw the cancellation of several shows hosted by non-white anchors, prompting sharp criticism from Maddow.
Julia Ornedo
Reporter
Updated
Feb. 26 2025
1:41AM EST
/
Published
Feb. 26 2025
12:38AM EST
Getty
Julia Ornedo
Reporter
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
Trump, 78, Shows Mysterious Large Bruise on Hand
Julia Ornedo
Politics
DOGE Goons Revolt Against Musk With Wave of Resignations
Josh Fiallo
Media
New MSNBC Bloodbath of Non-White Anchors After Joy Reid Forced Out
Corbin Bolies
Politics
Pete Hegseth Snaps at Reporter Asking About ‘Underqualified’ Military Chief
Leigh Kimmins
Politics
DOGE’s Mystery Leader Finally Unmasked—And It’s Not Elon Musk
Josh Fiallo