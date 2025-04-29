Rachel Maddow Makes Bold Prediction for Trump’s Next 100 Days: ‘He Is Losing’

Rachel Maddow has boldly predicted that the next 100 days of Donald Trump’s presidency will be even more disastrous than his first.

The MSNBC host said on Monday’s The Rachel Maddow Show that Trump has endured the “most disastrous first 100 days of any president since the dawn of modern polling,” noting that his tariff policies rate “somewhere between lice and bedbugs” in popularity.

She added: “I think 100 days in that Donald Trump is losing. And I think Americans defending democracy are winning.”

This is because Americans have realized that “culturally, it is now firmly established that capitulation and sucking up to Trump is shameful and weak and marks you as a loser.”

Maddow, who recently said the president is too “incompetent” to be a dictator, said Trump has truly “botched” the intro to his second stab at the White House and forecast much the same, if not worse, for the next 100 days.

“I think Republicans in elected office at every level will face unrelenting and increasing pressure to split from Trump on his almost unbelievably unpopular policies,” she said.

Maddow mentioned an upcoming congressional vote on whether to terminate the emergency powers used to enact Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs, which puts GOP leaders in an awkward spot. Trump has reportedly warned them not to vote against him.

“Trump appears to be freaking out that Republican senators are going to vote against him on it because his tariff adventures are rating somewhere between lice and bedbugs in terms of their popularity with the American people,” Maddow said.

“And what Republican senator wouldn’t want to distance him or herself from that?”

Maddow, an ardent Trump critic, name-checked other policies that have caused ruptures in his support.

His deportation effort, slated cuts to Medicaid and Social Security, perceived siding with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, and slashing of medical research funding, among other things, have bruised his support, Maddow suggested.

“He’s doing things that the American people hate the idea of, and then when he executes them, executes on those things, he fails,” she said. “Bad ideas done badly,” Maddow added, giving a sarcastic thumbs-up.

Polls have reflected this, too. Even a Fox News poll showed that voters are unhappy with Trump’s policies on nearly every issue—other than border security.

New York Times polling found that Trump has a huge 53 percent disapproval rating, while Washington Post and ABC News polls indicated 55 percent disapprove of Trump’s policies.

“The president is very upset that the polls show that the country does not like him,” the host teased, touching on Trump’s rebuttal of the pollsters who are “Negative Criminals” that “suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

As Maddow touched on, the numbers show that Trump has the lowest approval ratings for a president at this point in their term for 80 years.

“Republicans will be under unrelenting and increasing pressure to split from him on basically every policy with which he is associated. And yes, that includes immigration. And yes, that includes his abuse of trans people,” Maddow said.

“I think relentless opposition and mockery of his failures will spread and intensify as those are further exposed, and as nobody in any part of Republican politics finds any way to defend him.”

The host added that she thinks emergency defense measures will even “spring up all over the country whenever he tries to pick anyone off, immigrants or otherwise.”

The president, pictured with his "Liberation Day" tariffs. Carlos Barria/REUTERS

“I think, 100 days in, that Donald Trump is losing. And I think Americans defending democracy are winning,” Maddow added.

“And these last few days where I’m going to be here every night, we’re going to talk about some of what I think is around the corner for the second 100 days and beyond, some of the new threats in what Trump is doing that the country hasn’t really focused on yet. But I think they are on their way.”

Maddow forecasts “increasingly wild pitches to try to change the political trajectory of how things are going.”

“I mean, they’re now deporting U.S. citizens. You can’t deport a U.S. citizen. U.S. citizens are from here. There’s nowhere to deport them to. They’re now arresting judges, right? It’s insane. I think that we should expect some wild pitches, some truly reckless actions to try to change the trajectory of how things are going, to try to make it seem like this is a new game.”