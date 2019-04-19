PLASTICS, BE GONE
The Earth Polo from Ralph Lauren Is Made from 100% Recycled Plastic Bottles
Ralph Lauren is known for their legacy products. The American brand is almost completely responsible for the polo shirt craze, and they’re taking it one step further by introducing a sustainable and eco-friendly fabric into their production line. The brand recently launched The Earth Polo, a shirt made to keep plastic out of the oceans and landfills for years to come. The new line of polos doesn’t stray too far in style from the classic Ralph Lauren polo of years past—what’s new is the fabric make up. The Earth Polo is made from fabric that’s produced entirely from plastic bottles (about 12 per shirt). Don’t worry, these won’t feel like plastic. They’re soft and durable, just like the polos you know and love. It’s not the first time we’ve seen brands take on single-use plastics, with the success of Everlane ReNew at the front of our mind. The $90 Earth Polo is available for both men and women and comes in four different colors: White, Baby Blue, Newport Navy, and Stuart Green, inspired by “the same four colors you see when looking at our home planet from a distance,” according to the brand’s site. Ralph Lauren has also pledged to recycle 170 million plastic bottles by 2025. - Jillian Lucas
