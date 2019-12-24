Rapper DaBaby Handcuffed and Given Pot Citation After Concert
Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby was handcuffed and cited on a misdemeanor marijuana charge hours after he performed a concert in North Carolina and gave toys to underprivileged children on Monday. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police issued the citation on counts of marijuana possession and resisting an officer after police noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from a van that transported the rapper, whose birth name is Jonathan Kirk, to the venue. The police said in a statement that they saw the marijuana in plain sight, “legally searched the vehicle,” and subsequently found less than a half-ounce (14 grams) of marijuana. Kirk was taken to the sheriff’s office and police decided to issue him citations rather than making an arrest.
“They follow me, they pull us over for no reason, they search our cars,” Kirk told reporters. He also said that he believes the officers unlawfully searched his car while he was performing and that they target him whenever he visits Charlotte. The police department is reportedly investigating whether or not the officers involved in the incident followed all department procedures.