Ray Liotta’s Fiancee Speaks Out on Star’s Shock Death
‘THE CHEMISTRY WAS WILD’
Ray Liotta’s fiancee Jacy Nittolo has shared a tribute to the late Goodfellas actor, who died this week in the Dominican Republic at age 67. Nittolo, 46, shared a series of photos of the couple, who became engaged in December 2020. “My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical. Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever. We laughed daily and we were inseparable,” she wrote. “The chemistry was wild in the best way. He was everything in the world to me and we couldn’t get enough of each other. The kind of real love that one dreams of. He was the most beautiful person inside and out that I’ve ever known… and even that is an understatement.” Liotta was previously married to actress Michelle Grace from 1997 to 2004, and they shared a daughter, 23-year-old Karsen.