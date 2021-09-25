CHEAT SHEET
    Refrigerator Truck Morgues Once Again Return to COVID-Ravaged Idaho

    Kana Ruhalter

    Breaking News Intern

    COVID is spiking so severely in Idaho that morgues are once again full. The Washington Post reports that Idaho morgue owners are buying refrigerated trailers to hold the abundance of corpses. “We’re literally shuffling people from hospital to hospital to container to morgue because everybody’s looking for space,” said Lance Cox, owner of Bell Tower Funeral Home in Post Falls, Idaho. The waiting list continues to proliferate, forcing other unprecedented measures; some morticians are allegedly mummifying bodies that typically wouldn’t be, while others wait weeks for an opening at crematories. Idaho has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, and according to the Idaho Department of Health, ICU admissions are at their highest level, surpassing last year’s winter wave.

