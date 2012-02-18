Reintroducing David's Book Club—David Frum

One of our most popular features at the old FrumForum site was a weekly book review under the heading "David's Bookshelf."

That feature was laid aside when I became consumed by a book project of my own. But that project—a novel—is now all but finished, being proof-read as we speak for publication in late April. Time has opened up to return to the Bookshelf, and maybe to widen it too, with contributions from Noah Kristula-Green and others as well from time to time.

This first entry and the next few will be mine, however. We'll be very interested to see whether the feature works in the Frum site's new home at the Daily Beast. If you like it, please share with friends and encourage them to visit. Your clicks tell us very exactly what you wish to read—and also what you don't.

The first entry, just below, is an assessment of Adam Goodheart's 1861: The Civil War Awakening. Spoiler alert: the book is splendid.