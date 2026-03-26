Rejected Trump Explodes in 6AM Social Media Rant

President Donald Trump unleashed a furious Truth Social tirade against NATO early Thursday for doing “absolutely nothing” to help him with his Iran war mess.

Calling Iran a “lunatic nation” that is nevertheless now “militarily decimated,” Trump appeared to be still hurting over NATO nations rejecting his call for them to send ships to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

“THE U.S.A. NEEDS NOTHING FROM NATO, BUT ‘NEVER FORGET’ THIS VERY IMPORTANT POINT IN TIME!” he shouted in all-caps at 6.16 a.m. on the East Coast.

Trump's Thursday morning Truth Social posts. Truth Social / Donald Trump

Around 20 minutes later, he explicitly warned Iran to “get serious soon.”

Appearing to renege slightly on claims that Iran was playing ball with his peace proposal, he called negotiators “very different and strange.”

“They are ‘begging’ us to make a deal, which they should be doing since they have been militarily obliterated, with zero chance of a comeback, and yet they publicly state that they are only ‘looking at our proposal.’ WRONG!!!” he ranted.

He then delivered a threat, writing: “They better get serious soon, before it is too late, because once that happens, there is NO TURNING BACK, and it won’t be pretty! President DJT”

It comes after the Trump administration presented Iran with a 15-point peace plan. According to two officials who spoke to the New York Times, the plan was delivered via officials in Pakistan, which is trying to broker an end to the conflict.

On Saturday, Trump threatened to “obliterate” Iran’s power plants if it did not reopen the Strait of Hormuza within 48 hours, only to reverse course by Monday evening.

He said “very good and productive conversations” with Iran prompted him to postpone the planned strikes. However, Iran contradicted Trump with several officials claiming no such talks had taken place.

“Has the level of your internal conflicts reached the state of negotiating with yourselves?” Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaghari mocked on Tuesday.

Trump launched "Operation Epic Fury" at the end of last month. The White House/via REUTERS

“Don’t call your failure an agreement,” he added, according to the Fars news agency.

On Tuesday, Trump even claimed that the regime had furnished him with “a very big present worth a tremendous amount of money.”

He said that was “oil and gas-related,” but would not go into detail or reveal what the present was, only noting that it was “significant.”