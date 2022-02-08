The Jacket You’d Want if You Were Lost in the Forest, or Just Walking Downtown

Scouting Report: I was thinking the other day, if I was going to be stranded after some plane crash in a remote area deep in the woods, the Relwen Quilted Tanker is the jacket I’d want on my back.

I hate cold weather. Yeah, yeah…some people love the winter “vibes.” But I know my body just wasn’t meant for it because this cold is actually killing me. Some days I'm lucky enough to stay inside and order my groceries from Instacart, but other days I'm actually obligated to leave my apartment and face the harsh reality of winter.

For so long, I was convinced that I didn’t need a nice winter jacket and instead, I could just layer up with a couple of hoodies and long sleeves. But then I'd walk outside and a gust of wind would cut through the cloth, sending chills all over my body. Now, I charge through the cold because I’m armed with one of the best jackets I've ever had—the Relwen Quilted Tanker.

Relwen Quilted Tanker Jacket This multi-purpose jacket comes in several different colorways, including my personal favorite dark grey. Buy at Huckberry $ 298 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Quilted Tanker is seriously incredible. Its outer shell is made from a water-resistant nylon-cotton blend, giving it a lightweight but solid feel. This classic military-style jacket can be worn over sweaters, hoodies, long tees, or whatever you feel like. The Quilted Tanker is a great layering piece or worn simply over just a tee on a warmer day when you want something stylish to step out in.

It wasn’t an easy choice picking the color once I saw them online because Huckberry offers this bad boy in five rugged colorways. The dark grey was calling my name and honestly goes with almost any outfit I've paired it with.

